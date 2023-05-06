Former Marine Danny Penny Says He Applied Fatal Chokehold On Jordan Neely

New York police officers administer CPR to a man at the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. (Paul Martinka via AP)

The former Marine involved in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely is identifying himself, as more information about the man comes to light.

In a statement released by his attorneys, Danny Penny says he’s the guy who applied the deadly chokehold.

In that statement, Penny expressed condolences, and said he never meant to kill Neely, just hold him for police. There are reports a grand jury could decide on whether to criminally charge Penny next week.