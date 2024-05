FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump push against a line of police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump push against a line of police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A 33-year-old Texas man who assaulted police officers during the January 6th Capitol breach and riot in 2021 will spend five years in prison and pay a 200-thousand dollar fine.

Investigators say Ryan Nichols of Longview was seen on video wielding a crow bar and urging others to enter the Capitol. Defense attorneys for the Marine Corps veteran say he suffers from PTSD and was not on his medication at the time of the attack.