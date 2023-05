The former mayor of Mission Norberto “Beto” Salinas passed away, the family announced early Friday.

Beto Salinas was a leader to the community as far back as 1980, when he was elected for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 3 and held that position for 12 years.

Salinas held positions on boards and committees at both local and state levels during his political career and was mayor for the City of Mission from 1998 to 2018. He died after a battle with cancer at the age of 77.