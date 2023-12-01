Former Mission Teacher Gets Decade In Prison In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 10-year federal prison sentence has been handed to a one-time Mission schools substitute teacher for sexually exploiting dozens of children.

31-year-old Edgar Aaron Hernandez had been arrested about a year ago stemming from an investigation triggered by a father in Springfield Illinois who learned someone had coerced his 13-year-old daughter online to send nude pictures of herself via Snapchat. The person then threatened to share the images if she didn’t send more.

Federal agents were able to trace the person’s IP address to a device owned by Hernandez. He was arrested on a charge of sexual coercion and enticement of a minor. Under questioning, Hernandez admitted to soliciting and threatening more than two dozen children.