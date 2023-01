A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night.

Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.

A federal judge had overturned Fratta’s first conviction, but he was convicted and sentenced to death again in 2009.