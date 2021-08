Some hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and fell to their death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Former President George W. Bush says he and former First Lady Laura Bush feel “deep sadness” over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan.

The man who, as president sent the first U.S. troops into Afghanistan to root out al-Qaeda terrorists 20 years ago, said he and his wife have been watching the tragic events.

Bush said in a statement issued late Monday, “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”