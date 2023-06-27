Former President Trump Allies Criticize McCarthy’s Comments

Former President Trump’s allies are upset over House Speaker McCarthy’s suggestion that Trump may not be the “strongest” 2024 candidate.

One ally told CNN that “people are not happy” about McCarthy’s remark. Speaking on CNBC, McCarthy said he thinks Trump can win against Biden, despite his doubts about his strength as a candidate.

Trump’s associates suggest he helped secure McCarthy’s speakership after encouraging House Republicans to vote him through after he lost three straight votes in January.