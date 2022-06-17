Former President Trump: America Doesn’t Have Free Speech Anymore

Former President Trump is predicting the biggest turnout in history in the midterm elections.

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Nashville, Trump said the lifeblood of a free society is free speech and if free speech isn’t present, then you don’t have a country.

The former President said the radical left is taking a sledgehammer to American values and wants to take away freedom from citizens. Trump said this November, the country will be taken back from the “fascist” left while adding they don’t have a sense of right or wrong.