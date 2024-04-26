Former President Trump Back In NY Court For Hush Money Trial

Former president Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)

Former President Trump is back in a New York City court for his criminal hush money trial. Jurors are once again hearing testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker who gave details this week on how he protected Trump from negative stories leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

This comes as the judge in the case said he’ll consider four other Trump gag order violations being alleged by the prosecution, while he still has yet to rule on other violations allegedly committed by the former President.

Trump faces felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.