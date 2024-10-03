Former President Trump Makes Fundraising Swing Through Oil Country

Former President Donald Trump made a fundraising swing through oil country this week, stopping by private events in Houston and Midland. It was his first trip to West Texas in four years. He apparently spent Tuesday night in Houston before he attended an event at Midland Country Club, where about a dozen supporters waited outside the entrance, hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president. Trump also attended a private fundraiser yesterday at the Post Oak Hotel hosted by some of the state’s biggest Republican donors.