Former President Trump To Be Tried In Fort Pierce, Florida

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Former President Trump is going to trial in August in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the jury trial begin on August 14th. The Trump team is expected to request for a delay.

Trump pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Miami federal court last week on a 37 count, 49 page indictment. He’s accused of storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home and refusing to turn them over when requested. The trial will be in Fort Peirce, north of Palm Beach.