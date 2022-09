Former President Trump and his accounting firm will turn over financial records to a House committee in an agreement to end a lawsuit.

The Oversight and Reform committee first sought the documents in 2019 in a probe into Trump’s business conflicts of interest while he was President. That’s separate from another Trump lawsuit involving a different House panel.

The Ways and Means committee is also seeking documents from Trump, but are looking for his federal tax returns from 2015 to 2020.