Former President Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border In Texas
(Weslaco, TX) — Former President Trump says the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border has never been worse. Speaking in Texas, Trump said President Biden is destroying our country because he repealed the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
The Trump-era rule forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico until their court date in the U.S. Texas Governor Greg Abbott argued the Biden administration is doing nothing to slow the spread of fentanyl crossing the border. He said Biden needs to finish building the border wall that Trump started.