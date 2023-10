Former President Trump says he wants a House Speaker who would help him in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, he will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process until the final selection of what he calls a great Republican speaker is made. He also referred to himself as a highly experienced President.

The post comes after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a 216-to-210 vote led by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz.