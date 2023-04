Former President Trump’s lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a potential Republican presidential primary is widening even more.

A new Morning Consult poll showed Trump has 33 points on DeSantis, with 56 percent of the vote to DeSantis’s 23. That’s Trump’s farthest lead since the poll began tracking it in December.

Vice president Pence comes in third at seven percent, followed by Nikki Haley, former Ambassador to the United Nations, who has four percent.