FILE - Prince Andrew leaves St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

The former Prince Andrew has been released from police custody in the UK. British police detained the brother of King Charles for several hours today in connection to his dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It involves the former Duke of York allegedly sharing confidential information with Epstein while Andrew served as a trade envoy, not for sexual misconduct.

This marks the first arrest of a senior British royal in nearly 400 years. King Charles expressed his “deepest concern” about the news and added authorities have the royal family’s “full and wholehearted support.”