Former Progreso Mayor To Stand Trial In July On Federal Drug Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A tentative trial date has been set for former Progreso mayor Gerardo Alanis on the drug trafficking conspiracy charges he’s under indictment for. ValleyCentral.com with word that a Brownsville federal judge Tuesday set July 8th for the start of jury selection.

Alanis is alleged to have been part of a cocaine trafficking organization that included his older brother Francisco. Investigators say the younger Alanis packaged and stored cocaine in a room in the IT building at Dorothy Thompson Middle School where he worked.

The 31-year-old Alanis was arrested by federal agents in March. He resigned as mayor almost three weeks later as part the requirements of his bond. No trial date has been set for Francisco Alanis who was arrested last October.