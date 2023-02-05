Former Roma Finance Director Focus Of Criminal Investigation

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Texas Rangers have launched a criminal investigating into financial discrepancies within the city of Roma, which on Friday fired its finance director.

The action followed an internal audit ordered by City Manager Alejandro Barrera after he recently discovered possible discrepancies related to bank deposits.

The news release states the city has since taken steps to safeguard public funds and improve policies and procedures to prevent further discrepancies. It’s not clear yet if the former finance director is facing possible criminal charges.