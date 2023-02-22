Former Russian President: Russia Will Be Torn To Pieces If It Loses War

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says Russia “will be torn to pieces” if it loses its war against Ukraine.

In a Telegram post, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council addressed President Biden’s statement to the Russian people that the U.S. has no intention of attacking their country.

He asked why Russians should believe the leader of the U.S., a country that has “unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries.” He also called Moscow’s decision to pull out of the New START nuclear arms treaty an “overdue” and “inevitable” decision.