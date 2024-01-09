Former San Juan Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty To Using Unreasonable Force

A former San Juan police sergeant has entered a guilty plea on a federal charge of using unreasonable force against a suspect.

Juan Pablo Galindo entered his guilty plea Monday as part of a plea deal that reduced a felony charge to a misdemeanor. Galindo was accused of hitting a handcuffed suspect during an arrest in 2015.

A federal grand jury indicted Galindo in 2019, but the case was delayed for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced in April.