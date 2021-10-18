Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dead At 84

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from complication of COVID-19 at the age of 84. His family says he passed away this morning and that he was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. They thanked the medical staff at Walter Reed and said “we have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” Powell was a four-star general in the U.S. Army and the first African-American U.S. Secretary of State. He served under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.