Former Security Chief Named New Director Of The Port Of Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

From interim to full-time. William Dietrich, the interim director at the Port of Brownsville since December, has been named the new permanent director. The vote was unanimous by the Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners.

Dietrich becomes the ninth director in the port’s 88-year history. He first came to the port in July 2022 as chief of security after 26 years with the Brownsville Police Department. When he was named interim director, he took over from Eduardo Campirano, who had overseen port operations for 16 years before retiring.