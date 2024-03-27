NATIONAL

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats’ VP Pick In 2000, Dead At 82

jsalinasBy 117 views
0
FILE - No Labels Founding Chairman and former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks in Washington on Jan. 18, 2024. Lieberman, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died Wednesday, March 27, according to a statement issued by his family. He was 82. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Al Gore, left, and his running mate, vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Lieberman, of Connecticut, wave to supporters at a campaign rally in Jackson, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2000. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

(AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain’s running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.

Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, the statement said. He was 82.

The Democrat-turned-independent was never shy about veering from the party line.

Lieberman’s independent streak and especially his needling of Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential contest rankled many Democrats, the party he aligned with in the Senate. Yet his support for gay rights, civil rights, abortion rights and environmental causes at times won him the praise of many liberals over the years.

Buttigieg: Baltimore Bridge Collapse Death Toll Could’ve Been Higher

Previous article

MyPillow, Owned By Election Denier Mike Lindell, Formally Evicted From Minnesota Warehouse

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL