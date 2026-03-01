Prince Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, wrote a commentary in Sunday’s Washington Post thanking President Trump and outlining a political transition plan for Iran. The essay provided a detailed roadmap for an orderly democratic transition after the fall of the Islamic Republic.

Pahlavi – who has not lived in Iran since 1978 – believes the regime’s collapse should be followed by drafting a new constitution, free elections under international oversight, and a peaceful, stable government that represents Iranians’ aspirations.

The late shah’s son also suggested that the new Iran establish close ties with its neighbors, including Israel.