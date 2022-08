A former Southside ISD teacher is sentenced to 20-years in prison on child pornography charges.

A search of 56-year-old Mark Anthony Rodriguez’s home turned up three devices containing a total of more than five-thousand digital images and videos of child porn.

A federal judge convicted Rodriguez in December 2019 of possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography. In addition to the prison time, Rodriguez was ordered to pay 70-thousand-dollars in restitution to 14 different victims.