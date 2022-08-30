Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dead

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco, Monday, June 5, 1990. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)

Reports say former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is dead at the age of 91. It’s unclear what the cause of death was. The eighth and last leader of the Soviet Union was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end.

Gorbachev helped take down the long-standing “Iron Curtain” separating Eastern communist states and Western noncommunist states. The Berlin Wall was part of the physical barrier that separated the east and the west.

Gorbachev’s efforts to democratize his country’s political system led to the downfall of communism in Europe and the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.