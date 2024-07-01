Former Starr County J-P Headed To Prison For Helping Local Drug Traffickers

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

21 months in federal prison – the punishment for a one-time Starr County justice of the peace who played a role in a major long-running narcotics trafficking ring. The sentence against former JP Roel Valadez comes about 3-1/2 months after he struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors – pleading guilty to one count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Valadez had originally been indicted on the much more serious charge of conspiring to possess and distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. As reported by ValleyCentral.com, the 34-year-old Valadez was arrested in 2021 as part of a federal investigation called Operation Ice River in which more than two dozen people were charged.

Prosecutors say Valadez provided the drug trafficking organization with sensitive law enforcement information such as the types of vehicles used by investigators, and with information about lower-level members of the drug smuggling operation.