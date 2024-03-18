Former Starr County Justice Of The Peace Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A one-time Starr County justice of the peace has admitted to drug charges related to a long-running narcotics trafficking ring that operated out of Starr County.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, former JP Roel Valadez Jr. Monday pleaded guilty possessing marijuana. Valadez had been originally indicted on the much more serious charge of conspiring to possess and distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. He was arrested back in 2021 as part of a federal investigation called Operation Ice River which nabbed as many as eight other people.

Prosecutors say Valadez would provide the drug trafficking organization with sensitive law enforcement information such as the kind of vehicles used by investigators.

The 34-year-old Valadez is facing a maximum 20 years in prison when he’s scheduled to be sentenced in May. He’s being allowed to remain free on bond until then.