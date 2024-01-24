LOCAL

Former Brownsville Representative Rene Oliveira Dead At 68

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Former longtime Brownsville state representative Rene Oliveira has died. The Brownsville attorney and veteran District 37 representative died Tuesday at age 68. A cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

Oliveira was a Democratic state House member from 1981 to 2019, and a former chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. He was instrumental in creating the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley as well as the UTRGV School of Medicine. Funeral arrangements for Oliveira are pending.

