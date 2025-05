Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling on Congress to do more to protect children from the harms of social media. He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that lawmakers need to establish safety standards for social media platforms because right now, there are no protections for kids. He calls it “morally unacceptable.”

Dr. Murthy also wants to see warning labels on social media apps and to require more data transparency so researchers can better study the effects of social media on young people.