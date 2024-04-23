Former Teacher Is Accused Of Improper Conduct With Middle School Student

A 56-year-old San Antonio-area teacher is in jail, after investigators say he had an inappropriate relationship with a middle school student. On Monday, police arrested Ernest Orlando Herrera, charging him with one count of improper relationship between an educator and student.

The former Southside Independent School District teacher told police he had been communicating with the 13-year-old girl for several weeks, developing a relationship that included touching and kissing.

Police say the student’s mother learned of the relationship and contacted authorities. Herrera was terminated as a teacher at Losoya Middle School. He is held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at 75-thousand dollars.