Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Injuring Child

A former teacher in the Cy-Fair Independent School District has entered a guilty plea to charges she injured a five-year old special ed student.

In 2022, Amber Hall was teaching at Tipps elementary School when she was seen on surveillance video dragging the boy down the hallway by his ankle. She pulled the boy down a carpeted hallway and a tiled hallway to another teacher’s classroom after the boy had run out of the gymnasium.

The school nurse documented carpet burn injuries to the child. Prosecutors are working on determining what punishment they will seek.