Former Teller Gets Prison Time For Embezzlement

A Central Texas credit union employee will serve 41 months in prison for embezzlement following her sentencing in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 44-year-old Tracy Mikulencak of Georgetown was found guilty of taking money from her teller drawer while working at A+ Federal Credit Union. She was found guilty of taking more than 300-hundred thousand dollars from the credit union and customer accounts.

In addition to her sentence, she is ordered to pay 302-thousand dollars in restitution.