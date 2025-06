Former Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold has died. Farenthold served eight years representing the 27th District, which includes Corpus Christi. The Republican beat out 14-term Democrat Solomon Ortiz in the 2010 mid-terms in what many political analysts called the “biggest upset in the nation.”

KRIS-TV reports that Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley and “two other sources” confirmed Farenthold died on Friday. Farenthold was 63.