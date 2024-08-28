Former Texas Secretary Of State Running For Mayor

Another person is emerging in the race to be the next mayor of San Antonio. Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announced on Tuesday that he is running in the 2025 mayoral election. Pablos says San Antonio needs “visionary leadership” and that he will bring much-needed change to the city if elected.

Along with serving as Secretary of State, Pablos has also served as commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and as chairman of the Texas Racing Commission. He’s the fifth candidate to announce they’re seeking to replace current Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is leaving office due to term limits.