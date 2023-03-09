Former Trump Lawyer Censured For Falsehoods About Election

(AP) — A former lawyer for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been formally censured by a judge after admitting she made repeated misstatements about the 2020 presidential election.

Jenna Ellis acknowledged making 10 separate false statements on television and Twitter about the election. At the time, Ellis was a senior attorney for Trump’s campaign.

Among her incorrect statements were claiming that Trump actually won the election and hat there were 500,000 illegal votes in Arizona. Ellis was censured by Colorado’s office of attorney regulation. She is from Colorado.