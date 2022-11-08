Former Trump Spokeswoman Sanders Elected Arkansas Governor

FILE - Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes her first appearance on the "Fox & Friends" television program in New York, on Sept. 6, 2019. Sanders is the Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected Arkansas governor and will be the first woman to lead the state. Sanders on Tuesday defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state.

Sanders will succeed fellow Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders shattered fundraising records in her bid for governor and campaigned primarily on national issues. She’s vowed to use the office to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda. She becomes the highest profile former Trump official elected to office.