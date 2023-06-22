Former TX Congressman Will Hurd Announces 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd is announcing his bid for the GOP presidential ticket. Hurd made the announcement this morning, and said he filed to be the Republican nominee because “we live in complicated times and we need common sense.”

Hurd is a former CIA officer who served in Congress from 2015 to 2021, and was the only Black Republican in the House when he announced his retirement in 2019.

The congressman represented a large district along the U.S. border with Mexico and was a vocal critic of then-President Trump’s border wall, arguing there were more effective ways to secure the border.