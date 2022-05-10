WORLD

Former UKR Pres: Putin Is In A Different World

File: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A former Ukrainian President says a steady flow of food and weapons from the U.S. and NATO allies will give his country a good chance of pushing Russia out of Ukraine.

Petro Poroshenko added Russia would never have launched its invasion if Ukraine was already a member of NATO. He noted Ukrainian soldiers have been brave during the nearly three-month-old conflict.

As for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Poroshenko said he’s in a different world when it comes to what’s actually happening on the battlefield.

