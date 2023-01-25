Former Uvalde Principal Dropped From Lawsuit

The former principal of Robb Elementary School is being dropped from a lawsuit filed after last year’s shooting. The San Antonio Express News reports Mandy Gutierrez is no longer named in the federal lawsuit after her lawyers said her actions did not lead to the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The lawsuit was filed last September by parents of three students that survived the shooting, and still names several defendants including Uvalde C-I-S-D and the maker of the rifle used by the gunman.

Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave last summer following a Texas House investigation into the shooting, but was reinstated three days later and now holds another position in the school district.