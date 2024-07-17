Former Uvalde School Police Chief Says He’s ‘Not Guilty’

File photo: Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, FILE)

The Uvalde law enforcement officer who was in charge when a gunman killed 19-students and two teachers is pleading “not guilty” to recent child endangerment charges.

Pete Arredondo was fired from his job as Uvalde school district police chief after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in late May of 2022. Arredondo was arrested earlier this month in connection with his alleged failure to protect other students at the school by delaying a response to the shooter. He is out on a ten-thousand dollar bond. He faces another court hearing sometime next week.