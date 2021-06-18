Former VP Pence Deals Called ‘Traitor’ By Hecklers During Summit

Former vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave after he spoke during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence is dealing with some hecklers even though he’s out of office. He addressed a Faith and Freedom Coalition summit in Orlando and was called a “traitor” by hecklers in the audience.

Pence was speaking as part of an effort for Republicans to take back the majority in Congress in next year’s election. Some Republicans have been upset with the former VP for presiding over certification of the election where he and former President Trump lost to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Meantime, Pence is believed to be considering a run for the White House in 2024.