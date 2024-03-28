LOCALTRENDING

Former Weslaco City Commissioner Avoids Prison For Role In Water Plant Bribery Scandal

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There will be no time behind bars for a former Weslaco city commissioner who was part of the widespread corruption that surrounded the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant more than a decade ago.

David Fox was sentenced to time served Wednesday, more than four years after he pleaded guilty to perjury. The 55-year-old Fox admitted he lied about taking bribes in exchange for his votes.

The payoffs were to secure his vote to award bids on the water plant project to politically-favored contractors. Fox had been a Weslaco city commissioner from 2012 to 2015.

