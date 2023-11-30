LOCALTRENDING

Former Weslaco City Commissioner Ordered To Prison For Role In Water Plant Bribery Scandal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former Weslaco city commissioner will spend 2-1/2 years in federal prison for his role in the widespread corruption that surrounded the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant 10 years ago.

Gerardo Tafolla was given a sentence of 30 months Thursday – more than four years after he was indicted and pleaded guilty to bribery charges. The 57-year-old Tafolla was found to have taken tens of thousands of dollars in bribe money offered by a Weslaco businessman to secure his vote to award contracts for the water plant project to a politically-favored engineering firm.

Tafolla had been a Weslaco city commissioner from 2009 to 2019 and was one of three found to have had their votes influenced by money.

