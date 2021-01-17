Former Weslaco Mayor Joe Sanchez Dies

A longtime mayor of Weslaco, Joe Sanchez, has passed away. Sanchez died Friday at his home at the age of 88. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Sanchez served a total of 12 years as Weslaco mayor – first from 1975 to 1981 and later from 2001 to 2007. Sanchez who was a Korean War veteran, is being remembered for his dedication to improving education in the Rio Grande Valley. He was a director of the Hidalgo County Head Start program, and helped establish the South Texas College campus in Weslaco.