A Fort Bliss soldier is convicted of murder in a court-martial. On Monday, a military judge found Private First Class Luis Morales Sanchez guilty of murder and sentenced him to be dishonorably discharged and to serve over 40-years behind bars.

A Fort Bliss official statement says Morales Sanchez’s conviction is an example of the impartiality of military justice. So far, no other details about the case have been released.