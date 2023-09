The death of a female Fort Cavazos soldier earlier this year is being ruled a suicide. Following an investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner says 20-year-old Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz took her own life.

The Army C-I-D launched an investigation after Basaldua-Ruiz’s death in March along with a separate investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. They did not find any evidence to support those claims.