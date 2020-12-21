Fort Drum Soldier Found Fatally Shot, Another Soldier Held

(AP) — Authorities are holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Hayden Harris in a wooded area of Byram Township on Saturday. The Army says the Guys, Tennessee, resident was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction.

First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller says Harris was meeting fellow soldier, 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange.” Mueller says authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him. Mellish was held in New York and charges were pending.