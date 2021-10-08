Fort Hood Launches Effort To Address Sexual Assault, Suicide

(AP) — U.S. Army officials have unveiled a new resource and training center at Fort Hood that aims to create a more supportive culture following reports of murder, suicide and sexual assault at the embattled Texas military installation.

Army officials said Thursday that the People First Center will provide resources and support for soldiers who are victims of sexual assault or have had suicidal thoughts. It will also train Fort Hood leaders on how to respond to such issues. The center will be fully operational in 2022.

An independent review of Fort Hood last year revealed that military leaders were not adequately dealing with sexual assault and harassment, drug use and other problems.