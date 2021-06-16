Two Fort Hood soldiers face human smuggling charges. The active duty soldiers were in court yesterday to answer allegations they tried to transport illegal immigrants from Mexico to San Antonio.

KXXV reports that on Sunday Customs and Border Protection agents at a checkpoint in Hebbronville stopped the two uniformed active duty soldiers who told them they were headed back to San Antonio from Zapata.

During an inspection of the vehicle, two illegal immigrants from Mexico were found in the trunk leading to the arrests of the smugglers and smuggled.